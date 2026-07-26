K-pop boy band Stray Kids is set to release a digital album, "SKZ-REPLAY 2026 Pt.1," on Aug. 1, as part of a weeklong run of content leading up to the release of its new mini album "THIS & THAT" due Aug. 7.

The digital album, described by the group's label JYP Entertainment as a gift expressing gratitude and sincerity toward fans, arrives at midnight on Aug. 1, the eighth anniversary of the group's official fandom, STAY. The tracklist and cover image are scheduled to be unveiled Monday.

The release anchors "2026 STAYweeK," a seven-day celebration running from Saturday through Aug. 1. The group posted a timetable on its official social media channels at midnight Saturday, laying out daily content for fans.

The lineup includes the group's first short-form drama series, themed around a fictional company run with fans, with two episodes each released Saturday, Monday and Aug. 1. A pop-up cafe celebrating the fandom's birthday, named after the group's March digital single "Stay," opened Saturday in Seongdong District, Seoul, and runs through Aug. 2 for official fan club members.

Other offerings include a video series in which members introduce one another, behind-the-scenes footage from the group's sixth official fan event, "Stray Kids 6TH FANMEETING 'STAY in Our Little House,'" held in March and April, an episode of its self-produced series "SKZ LOG" and a mini livestream on Aug. 1.

The comeback lands Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. with the release of "THIS & THAT" and its title track of the same name. The eight-track mini album, the group's first since "SKZ IT TAPE 'DO IT'" extended its record to eight consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, was written and produced entirely by in-house production team 3RACHA, comprising members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han.

Stray Kids kicked off its new world tour, "Stray Kids World Tour 'RUN IT,'" Friday at KSPO Dome in Seoul's Songpa District, the first of five sold-out shows running through Aug. 2. The band is also slated to become the first foreign male act to headline Tokyo's Japan National Stadium on Aug. 29 and 30.