NewJeans' Haerin's changed look sparks questions over 1 missing feature

NewJeans member Haerin has sparked online discussion after fans noticed a subtle but significant change in her appearance in newly released anniversary content, with many pointing to the apparent disappearance of one of her signature features.

The group's agency, ADOR, released new videos and photos Wednesday to celebrate its fourth debut anniversary. The content drew particular attention because it marked the first newly released material distributed through ADOR following a legal battle between the agency and the NewJeans members.

In 2024, the five members declared they were terminating their exclusive contracts with the agency. However, members Hanni, Haerin and Hyein eventually returned to the agency after a Seoul district court ruled in favor of Ador, confirming the validity of their contracts. Danielle has since been removed from the group after Ador terminated her contract, while Minji's status remains unconfirmed.

Still, the anniversary content featured Hanni, Haerin and Hyein with Minji, delighting fans by showing the group with the same polished image they were known for before suspending activities. Among them, however, Haerin stood out for what many described as a more mature appearance.

Much of the online conversation centered on her canine teeth, which had long been considered one of her distinctive visual charms. In the new images, the teeth appeared less pronounced than during the group's previous promotions, prompting speculation that she may have undergone orthodontic treatment or cosmetic dental work.

While many fans said the change gave Haerin a more refined and mature look, others expressed disappointment at the apparent loss of what they considered one of her most recognizable features.

Comments across social media included, "That was one of her signature charms," and "It looks like she may have had veneers or braces."

The release of the anniversary content also fueled renewed speculation about NewJeans' future activities and a possible comeback.

However, ADOR sought to temper expectations, saying, "This video was produced as commemorative content for fans to celebrate NewJeans' fourth debut anniversary together. We plan to announce the group's specific activity plans and format after discussions with the members have been fully concluded."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.