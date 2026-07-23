Global pop star Shakira delighted fans after sharing a backstage photo with K-pop supergroup BTS and surprised fans with a Korean greeting following their performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

The photo posted by Shakira on social media showed her posing arm in arm with BTS members backstage, creating a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Both artists performed during the halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on earlier this week. BTS energized the crowd with its global hit “Dynamite,” while Shakira closed the show with her official World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai.”

Alongside the photo, Shakira simply wrote "BTS" and added a heart emoji, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans.

She also uploaded a short video in which she greeted viewers in Korean, earning praise from Korean fans for the unexpected gesture.

The Korean greeting was reportedly coached by global choreographer Kany, who has previously appeared on Korean entertainment programs. Kany serves as the lead choreographer for “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans around the world welcomed the interaction between the two global music acts, celebrating the friendly backstage moment shared by Shakira and BTS.

Born in 1977, Shakira debuted in 1996 and has remained one of the world's most successful global pop artists.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.