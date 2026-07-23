Boy group Cortis' 2nd EP tops 3 mil. copies in sales

The latest album from K-pop boy group Cortis has sold more than 3 million copies, its agency said Thursday, making it the second triple million-seller among albums released so far this year.

BigHit Music said Cortis' second EP, "GreenGreen," recorded cumulative sales of 3,099,000 copies, citing data released by Circle Chart for the week of July 12-18. It took 11 weeks for the group to hit the milestone since the album was released May 4.

"GreenGreen" became the second album released in Korea this year to become a triple million-seller, following BTS' fifth studio album, "Arirang."

The album's lead track, "RedRed," has remained high on domestic music charts, including Melon, one of the country's leading streaming platforms.

Cortis will launch its six-city North American tour next month, stopping in Toronto and San Francisco, among other cities, running from Aug. 4-16 (local time).