Popular K-pop girl group NewJeans released a surprise video and photos featuring four members, including Minji, on the fourth anniversary of its debut Wednesday, signaling its possible return to the music scene.

The video, titled "2026 Summer of NewJeans," was posted on the group's official YouTube channel at midnight without prior notice, according to music industry sources.

New photos of the four members — Haerin, Hyein, Minji and Hanni — were also posted on the group's official homepage and Instagram account.

The release marks the band's first group-based content in one year and four months. The move drew fresh attention because the group had effectively been on hiatus after a bitter dispute with its agency, ADOR, over the dismissal of former CEO Min Hee-jin and the status of its exclusive contracts.

NewJeans announced in November 2024 that it was terminating its contracts with ADOR, but the court later sided with the agency in both an injunction case and the main lawsuit, restricting the group's independent activities.

Following the ruling, members Haerin, Hyein and Hanni returned to ADOR last year, while the agency announced it has terminated its contract with the original fifth member, Danielle. ADOR had previously said it was discussing Minji's case in a positive direction.

Industry observers said the new four-member video and photos suggested progress toward a resumption of group activities. It also fueled speculation that Minji may be moving toward a return to the agency, although nothing had been confirmed at press time despite her appearance in the new materials.

ADOR said the video was made as commemorative content for fans to celebrate NewJeans' fourth debut anniversary, adding that detailed plans for future activities would be announced once talks are completed.

The agency added that it would continue to post follow-up content.

Former member Danielle also shared a post on her own Instagram page, along with a selfie, on the group's fourth anniversary.

"Life gets cloudy sometimes, but the light always finds its way back in. Until then, keep shining. Forever grateful," she wrote in English.

NewJeans debuted on July 22, 2022, with the release of the music video for "Attention," and quickly became one of the most successful girl groups of its generation with hits that included "Hype Boy," "Ditto," "OMG" and "Super Shy."

The group reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in August 2023 with its second EP, "Get Up," becoming the second K-pop girl group to top the chart. Its last new release was the Japanese single "Supernatural" in June 2024.



