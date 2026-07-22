Everland’s iconic water park, Caribbean Bay, is dialing up the summer heat this week with an explosive lineup of top K-pop talent, Samsung C&T’s resort division said Wednesday.

Returning for its second consecutive year in partnership with Samsung Card, the Water Music Pool Party offers a thrill unlike any other: Visitors can groove to live music while immersed in an artificial wave pool with swells reaching up to 2.4 meters high.

The star-studded roster kicks off Friday with rising boy group NCT Wish, followed by boy band The Wind on Saturday. On Sunday, five-member girl group RESCENE takes center stage. Driven by a viral YouTube catchphrase and a social media following topping 10 million across YouTube and Instagram, RESCENE has dominated Korean music charts this year with hit tracks "Love Attack" and "Pretty Girl." Fans online have already dubbed a trip to the water park paired with a RESCENE performance the ultimate summer combo.

The momentum continues into next week, featuring girl group Fifty Fifty on July 28 and BTOB's Minhyuk on July 31. Throughout August, weekend festival-goers can catch high-profile sets from singer Lucy, Wonho, rapper Haon, Nowimyoung, WJSN's Dayoung, and global powerhouse girl group IVE. Reggae artist Own joins as the special MC, steering audience-participation segments across the entire run.

To elevate the experience, this year’s production features synchronized water cannons, music-timed water guns and massive live LED screens, ensuring visitors anywhere in the massive wave pool won't miss a beat. Daily DJ sets, including a headlining performance by DJ Miu, will keep the energy buzzing between live acts.

Beyond the music, Caribbean Bay is hosting the Hello Summer Party — a collaboration with Sanrio Characters featuring Hello Kitty running through Sept. 6. Additionally, through Aug. 30, visitors can take advantage of the 2Park promotion, granting complimentary same-day admission to the adjacent Everland theme park with their water park ticket.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.