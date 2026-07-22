KATSEYE teases dark, cinematic return with new single 'Animal'

Global girl group KATSEYE is turning up the intrigue ahead of its upcoming comeback. Formed under a historic joint venture between HYBE Labels and Geffen Records, the group announced Tuesday that it will drop its new single, "Animal," this Friday at 1 p.m., accompanied by a tantalizing music video teaser.

Unveiled on the HYBE Labels YouTube channel, the teaser opens with member Megan striding into an office setting, dressed in a striking red mini dress and sleek black leather jacket. As members Sophia, Lara and Yoonchae exchange knowing glances in sharp, tailored office attire, Daniela steals the scene with a playful wink.

The visually rich clip effortlessly blends contrasting styles — pairing polished suits and short haircuts with high-fashion stiletto heels and elaborate evening dresses. Adding to the mystery, the word "freaky" briefly flashes across the screen, spelled out across a set of impossibly long, sharp red nails resting beneath a smiling mouth, followed by a fleeting melodic line about keeping secrets safe.

Accompanying single art leans heavily into cinematic suspense, showing a figure crouched low in a leather trench coat against dramatic red-and-black shadows reminiscent of classic spy thrillers.

The track sets the stage for KATSEYE's third EP, "WILD," arriving Aug. 14, which will be followed by "The Wildworld Tour" spanning North America and Europe.

Since debuting in the U.S. in 2024, KATSEYE has served as a flagship success for HYBE's "multi-home, multi-genre" strategy — a pioneer effort to apply K-pop's rigorous training and production methodology to international acts.

In under two years, the group has transformed from ambitious newcomers into a global juggernaut. Having already graced iconic stages like Lollapalooza and Coachella, KATSEYE swept three trophies at the American Music Awards — including New Artist of the Year — and earned two nominations at the 68th Grammy Awards.

With "Animal," the group looks poised to enter its boldest, most captivating chapter yet.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.