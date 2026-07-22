BTS unveils 'NORMAL' live clip amid unstoppable 'ARIRANG' tour

There is a standard physics to modern pop stardom: drop an album, ignite social media, paint the charts red and quietly retreat before saturation sets in. Then there is BTS, a seven-member phenomenon operating entirely on its own cosmic clock.

Four months after releasing its blockbuster fifth studio album, "ARIRANG," the group shows zero intention of slowing down. Instead, it is doubling down with an intoxicating blend of quiet traditional grandeur and megawatt global showmanship.

At midnight Wednesday, BigHit Music released a live performance video for the track “NORMAL,” filmed at Seonhyewon, a traditional Korean architectural estate. Following the evocative video for their title track “SWIM,” the clip wraps the members in the serene, minimalist aesthetic of classical Korean heritage. Against the quiet winds of the historic courtyard, the group's raw, unvarnished vocals resonate with intimate precision — so crisp you can hear the softest breath before every high note.

It is already the fifth music video from "ARIRANG," accompanying a steady stream of extra content that includes a newly minted Korean version and instrumental track released just days prior. But the true arena for BTS’s current renaissance is out on the road.

The band’s gargantuan 88-date "ARIRANG World Tour", spanning 34 cities, has set a new high-water mark for Korean touring acts. Having already drawn 840,000 fans across North America, its recent European leg swept through stadiums like a cultural tidal wave, pulling in another 720,000 spectators.

The emotional zenith arrives nightly during "Body to Body," when tens of thousands of international fans join in a swelling chorus of the traditional Korean folk song “Arirang” — a stadium-wide anthem bridging centuries and continents.

If that were not enough, BTS recently conquered the world’s biggest sporting event.

The group took center stage on Sunday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show at New York New Jersey Stadium. Delivering an electric rendition of “Dynamite,” it turned a global broadcast into a unified dance party, crossing languages, borders and generations in a single breath.

Four months in, BTS isn't just riding a victory lap — it has transformed 2026 into a masterclass in global pop dominance.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.