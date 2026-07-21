U-KISS member Lee Jun-young begins military service, shares photos shaving his head

Actor and singer Lee Jun-young temporarily stepped away from the spotlight Tuesday as he began his mandatory military service.

Lee, 29, entered an Army training center on Tuesday. His arrival was kept private, with no official farewell event, according to his agency, Billions. After completing basic training, he will serve as an active-duty soldier.

Before leaving, Lee gave fans a glimpse of his military buzz cut, posting photos of himself shaving his own head on social media. He had earlier shared the news of his enlistment in a handwritten letter.

“I will return healthy and as myself,” Lee wrote. “Until the day I greet you again, I sincerely hope you all stay healthy and spend happy and meaningful time wherever you are. Thank you for always caring for and supporting me.”

Born in 1997, Lee made his debut in 2014 when he joined the K-pop group U-KISS. He began acting in 2017 and gradually established himself as a leading man through appearances in "A Special Meal of the Weirdo 'Nara'," "Avengers Social Club,” “D.P.,” “Mask Girl,” “The Impossible Heir,” “When Life Gives You Tangerines” and “Weak Hero Class 2.”

He heads to the military on a career high following the success of JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie." Led by Lee, the series concluded July 5 with its 12th episode reaching a peak viewership rating of 13.6 percent.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.