Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release a new solo single titled "Less than a Lover" this week, OA Entertainment said Tuesday.

"Less than a Lover," set for release at 1 p.m. Friday (local time), is a summer song featuring lo-fi guitar sounds and a vintage electric keyboard, layered with more subdued and mature vocals, according to her agency. The track marks a stylistic shift from Jennie's previous performance-focused releases.

Jennie participated in writing the lyrics and directing the music video while also contributing to the overall production process, the agency said.

The singer has already unveiled the song at several major international music festivals, including the Governors Ball Music Festival 2026 in the United States, Denmark's Roskilde Festival, Poland's Open'er Festival and Spain's Mad Cool Festival.

Jennie is scheduled to continue performing at global festivals next month, including Lollapalooza Chicago in the U.S. and Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan.