Singer-actress IU said Monday she is canceling her September concert in Goyang and postponing the release of her new album due to an ear disorder.

IU said she made the decision following professional medical advice after her symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube worsened. The condition can cause autophony, hearing one's own breathing and aural fullness.

"My chronic symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube are getting worse," IU wrote on her fan platform Berriz. "I think I may have pushed myself a little these past few years without thinking about my health out of enthusiasm for my work."

She apologized to her fans for not being able to keep her promise to perform in concert. The release of her sixth full-length album will also be postponed as its promotion would involve concerts and tours, she said.

"I will do everything I can to ensure the wait is not too long and will return as soon as possible with my new album and concert," she wrote. "Please just wait a little."