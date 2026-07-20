Psy's 'Gangnam Style' tops 6 bil. YouTube views

Singer Psy's megahit "Gangnam Style" has surpassed 6 billion views on YouTube, becoming the most-watched K-pop music video of all time, his agency said Monday.

The music video reached the milestone Friday, about 14 years after the song's release in July 2012, according to P Nation. It previously exceeded 5 billion views in December 2023.

"Surpassing 6 billion views is not only a symbolic milestone in the history of K-pop, but it demonstrates the enduring power of content that continues to be enjoyed across countries and generations," the company said.

During a concert Sunday, Psy celebrated the achievement and promised fans to upload a new video on YouTube, thanking them for their support.

"Gangnam Style" propelled Psy to global stardom with its catchy beat, satirical take on Seoul's affluent Gangnam neighborhood and signature horse-riding dance.

The song peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100, and its music video became the first K-pop music video to top 1 billion views on YouTube.