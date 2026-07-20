HYBE to launch new 7-member girl group Tuide this year

K-pop powerhouse HYBE on Monday unveiled the name and logo of its upcoming girl group Tuide set to debut later this year.

The seven-member act will be the first group to debut under Hybe's new label ABD, according to the company.

Its name comes from the phrase "Tune the tide," which reflects the group's aspiration to express each member's unique individuality while coming together to create a harmonious sound, it added.

Veteran producer Han Sung-soo of Pledis Entertainment, who has previously worked with artists including Seventeen, After School, Iz*one and TWS, will lead production for the new girl group, according to HYBE.

With Tuide's debut, HYBE will expand its lineup of girl groups, which includes Le Sserafim under Source Music, NewJeans under ADOR, Illit under Belift Lab and Katseye under HYBE Labels.