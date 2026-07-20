CORTIS draws mixed reviews for short runtime, recycled setlist

K-pop boy band CORTIS sparked backlash following its first solo concert as fans expressed disappointment over the show's short runtime and recycled setlist.

The rookie boy band kicked off its "2026 CORTIS TOUR <PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN>" at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Saturday. Prior to the show, the members released a statement through BigHit Music.

"We are grateful to hold a solo concert less than a year after our debut," the group said. "We will do our best to give the audience an unforgettable experience."

However, online forums and social media quickly filled with criticism regarding the event's overall value. Fans noted the performance — which cost 143,000 won ($96) — was cut short at one hour and 40 minutes despite an initially announced two-hour runtime. The lack of costume changes also disappointed fans.

Concertgoers also criticized the group's repetitive setlist. CORTIS performed its signature track "REDRED" four times and played "YOUNGCREATORCREW" five times. While defenders argued the group's limited repertoire is expected for an act that debuted less than a year ago, critics pointed out that other rookies typically expand setlists with creative rearrangements, live band versions or cover songs.

Conversely, the concert found its defenders. They argued the minimalist approach aligned with the tour's title and successfully highlighted the group's unique and free-spirited identity by breaking away from traditional concert formats.

Following the initial Korean performance, CORTIS will tour nine cities, including Toronto, New York and Kanagawa, Japan.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.