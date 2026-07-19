K-pop supergroup BTS performed in the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (U.S. time), sharing the stage with other global pop stars, including Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber.

The group appeared as the second performer during the halftime of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marking a milestone moment that blended sport and music on one of the world's biggest stages.

Madonna opened the show with "Music," emerging alongside roller-skating dancers, before BTS member Jungkook took to the stage to perform the group's megahit "Dynamite."

The remaining members joined sequentially, delivering a full-group performance at the center of the field to loud cheers from the crowd.

Suga wore a jersey featuring the emblem of Red Devils, the official supporting group for the South Korean national football team, while both Jimin and J-Hope sported outfits bearing the number seven, drawing attention from fans.

The halftime show, introduced for the first time in World Cup history, was organized by FIFA in partnership with international education and advocacy group Global Citizen, aiming to combine sport, music and culture to reach a global audience. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin curated the event.

In a statement released through its agency, BigHit Music, ahead of the performance, BTS said it was "honored" to take part in the global show, adding that it believes music is "a universal language that conveys hope and unity."

Jungkook previously performed at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Sunday's appearance marked the first time all seven members performed together at a World Cup final.