K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE is building anticipation for its upcoming Japanese comeback by unveiling a second set of concept photos that embraces nostalgic summer vibes and youthful memories.

The group — Sung Han-bin, Kim Ji-woong, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae and Park Gun-wook — released individual concept images for its second Japanese EP, "Kaiki LOVE (回帰LOVE)," through its official social media accounts on Wednesday and Thursday.

The new photos feature the members at a quiet countryside train station and aboard a vintage train, with each member portraying a different facet of youth. Dressed in classic outfits such as shirts, ties and denim, the members showcase relaxed, natural charms while warm film-inspired tones and scenic summer backdrops create a nostalgic atmosphere.

The train station and railway imagery have also fueled fan speculation about the album's storyline, offering a distinctly different mood from the first concept photos released earlier and highlighting the group's versatility.

"Kaiki LOVE" marks ZEROBASEONE's first Japanese release in about 10 months since the special EP "ICONIK," which performed strongly on Japanese charts, reaching the upper ranks of Oricon's daily album chart and topping Tower Records' overall album chart.

The title track, "Existence," has drawn additional attention with the participation of a member of Japanese rock band Omoinotake, raising expectations for a cross-cultural collaboration.

The release follows the group's continued global expansion. Last month, ZEROBASEONE officially released its sixth mini album, "Ascend-," in the United States, further strengthening its presence in overseas markets.

ZEROBASEONE's second Japanese EP, "Kaiki LOVE," will be released through major streaming platforms at midnight on Aug. 19.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.