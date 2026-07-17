IVE invited to MLB game, Jang Won-young to throw 1st pitch

K-pop girl group IVE has been invited to attend a Major League Baseball game on July 26 at New York’s Citi Field, where member Jang Won-young will throw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the matchup between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to the group’s agency, Starship Entertainment, the group accepted an official invitation from the Mets.

While all six members are expected to attend the event, Jang will represent the group on the mount before the game.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a game watched by baseball fans around the world,” Jang said. “I’ll do my best to share positive energy with both the players and everyone in the stands.”

The girl group will also film special content with former Korean major leaguer Kim Byung-hyun and former professional pitcher Dustin Nippert during its MLB visit.

The appearance comes as IVE prepares to kick off the North American leg of its second world, “SHOW WHAT I AM." The group is scheduled to perform in Toronto, Oakland and several other cities between Tuesday and Aug. 9.

The Mets-Dodgers series is one of the most closely watched matchups on this season’s MLB schedule, and IVE’s appearance reflects the league’s continued efforts to engage younger audiences through collaborations with K-pop artists and other global entertainment figures.