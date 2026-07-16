A girl from Geoje, a southern port city in South Gyeongsang Province, where no K-pop training center, or anything remotely resembling one, exists, and another girl from Japan, who crossed the sea to become an idol but had yet to realize her dream, somehow ended up debuting together.

Their small agency was just as new to the industry as they were, and predictably, the group remained largely unknown even two years after its debut. Then one day, a YouTube video they had filmed outdoors, under sunlight rather than studio lights and with mindless improvisation rather than a prepared script, suddenly exploded online. Before they could make sense of what was happening, a song they had released two years earlier was already climbing the charts.

The tale of RESCENE is about as close to a fairy tale as a K-pop story can get. Fans and newcomers seem to feel the same way, because under nearly every piece of content the group releases are comments conveying roughly the same message, if in slightly different words: “This group has every piece of the story people want to root for.”

A look through the comments reveals several other recurring phrases, such as “a small-agency miracle,” “effort never betrays you” and “home,” the last referring to videos of the members returning to their hometowns after finally finding success.

Some people, though they would probably never admit it now, may have doubted whether RESCENE could become this successful when the first signs of a breakthrough began to emerge. After all, a story everybody loves is often one everybody has heard before, and familiarity can easily curdle into cliche.

But RESCENE pulled it off, stepping into the spotlight with fireworks bursting behind them. Their track “LOVE ATTACK,” released in August 2024, reached No. 1 on Melon’s Top 100 chart for the first time on July 8 before reclaiming the spot Monday. For the last comeback of comparable magnitude, one would have to go all the way back to K-pop girl group Brave Girls and their miraculous resurgence in 2021.

By now, everyone knows how the boom began. Japanese member Minami’s harmless, playful cry of “Geoje, ya-ho!” delivered while dressed in gyaru fashion became a viral hit. Searches for RESCENE on Melon surged 66-fold after the video spread across short-form platforms.

But had that been all, RESCENE would likely have faded after a fleeting viral moment. Their success runs deeper than the novelty of a Japanese member randomly calling out the name of a Korean city. Their story feels real, with videos unfolding like a documentary about ordinary people making their way toward success. It is real enough that people root for them, cliche and all.

When Woni and Minami visit Geoje, Woni is no different from any other girl born and raised in the seaside port city. She wades into the sea without hesitation and casually casts a fishing line. When she walks into a local eatery, she introduces herself by saying who her mother is. The townspeople are delighted to see her, and one restaurant owner rushes out to shake Woni's hand with her own still dusted in flour. For the record, none of them know what RESCENE is.

The video feels more like a documentary than a piece of K-pop idol content. Videos released afterward carry the same quality. In one, Minami, who radiated a lighthearted playfulness in the viral gyaru video, shows viewers around her own hometown. There are stories in these videos, but they never feel staged or conceived in a room full of industry writers. And that sense of authenticity has struck a chord.

“RESCENE’s popularity has a similar texture to the affection once inspired by BTS and NewJeans, whose appeal also began with an ordinary, friend-like quality,” said pop culture critic Kim Sung-soo. “It is a sentiment that cannot be manufactured through planning alone without genuine human charm and a distinct identity.”

However, to say that production deserves none of the credit would be an overstatement, especially in a K-pop industry where nearly everything is staged. Solfa Studio, which runs Woni’s channel, is a seasoned production company behind numerous popular online shows. Its collaboration with RESCENE became possible only after the group had experimented with virtually every form of content, including “My Driving Instructor,” featuring Woni. A seven-hour livestream for a mere handful of fans and a performance on an elementary school playground added further depth to the group’s story.

Where does RESCENE go from here? The answer remains unclear.

Ultimately, their staying power will depend on the music they present to the public, and opinions remain divided over what RESCENE has shown so far. On the one hand, “LOVE ATTACK” was well received long before the group itself became widely known. On the other, they have yet to produce a follow-up with comparable impact.

For other small agencies, RESCENE’s success would be difficult to replicate. In a recent report on idols in the age of algorithms, culture critic Cha Woo-jin observed that “just as it has become easier to be discovered, it has also become easier to be forgotten.”

There is also the fact that RESCENE’s particular narrative has already had its moment.

“Artists need to remain open to the opportunities for discovery created by an increasingly diverse media landscape,” Cha said. “But that does not mean every musician should try to do what RESCENE did. The key is to discover what makes each artist compelling.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.