"Put your phone down."

That is the title of boy group CORTIS' (Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho) first world tour, which kicks off with two concerts at Inspire Arena in Incheon this weekend.

At first glance, the phrase appears to discourage fans from recording cherished moments on their smartphones during the show. But the tour poster, which features the members headbanging so intensely that their faces are barely visible, conveys a different message: Stop filming and join the fun.

Approaching the first anniversary of its Aug. 18 debut last year, CORTIS has consistently resisted being confined to the traditional image of a K-pop idol group.

Both of the group's EPs — "Color Outside the Lines" and "GREENGREEN" — are rooted in rage hip-hop while incorporating elements of alternative R&B and other contemporary global music trends. Rather than pursuing safe mainstream appeal, the group has embraced experimentation. Its lyrics, including playful lines such as "Protect your knees / Cover your butt" from "REDRED," also stand apart from conventional K-pop songwriting with their quirky and irreverent style.

CORTIS also distinguishes itself by emphasizing that the members are the driving force behind their own creative output, including music, choreography and music videos. Martin participated in composing ILLIT's hit song "Magnetic," while James is widely known for creating the choreography's signature moves.

At the same time, the group retains many characteristics of a conventional K-pop act. While its songs feature raw, unconventional lyrics, they also project an image of harmless fun.

One example is "Acai," a song inspired by the members relieving the stress of album preparations by eating acai bowls. The group has also followed familiar idol marketing strategies, including attending Dior and YSL's fashion show in Paris last month.

Even the group's identity as a "young creator crew" appears carefully cultivated. BigHit Music, the HYBE label behind CORTIS, signed members such as Martin and James five to seven years ago and invested heavily in developing them as creators. Songs written and composed by the members feature contributions from veteran producers such as Supreme Boi and Hiss Noise, as well as internationally active producer Johnny Goldstein.

The combination of the members' creative abilities and the support of a major entertainment company has produced a group that is unmistakably K-pop while simultaneously challenging many of its conventions.

Music critics say CORTIS' approach demonstrates new possibilities for the industry, as the group has achieved mainstream success despite departing from traditional K-pop formulas.

"REDRED" topped Spotify Korea's daily chart for the 70th time on July 12, setting a new record for the most No. 1 finishes by a single song from a K-pop group. The group has also remained on the Billboard 200 chart for nine consecutive weeks. During the tour, CORTIS will also perform at Lollapalooza Chicago, one of the world's largest music festivals.

"K-pop groups reaching the top of the charts with trendy hip-hop as their musical foundation is highly unusual," music critic Cho Hye-rim said. "CORTIS has shown that rapidly absorbing global music trends can succeed both in Korea and overseas. That could encourage other agencies to pursue experimentation instead of making only safe choices."

Music critic Kim Do-heon said that even if the group's creator identity has been carefully planned, the members' ability to embody that concept is itself evidence of their talent.

"It could become an opportunity for K-pop to move beyond the perception that it is 'factory-made' and establish a new model," Kim said.

Critics said the key question is whether CORTIS can maintain its freshness as it grows and prove its originality rather than simply following the latest trends. The group's first world tour will serve as its first major test.

Following the opening concerts in Incheon, CORTIS will perform in Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Irving, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seoul before concluding the tour in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, in early September.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.