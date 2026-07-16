Summer spark: A2O MAY returns with 'Love Got Me Ooh'

Global girl group A2O MAY is set to return Friday with its new single “Love Got Me Ooh,” marking its latest bid to build momentum after a string of rookie award wins.

The five-member group will release the single, led by the title track of the same name alongside the B-side “Rain On My Parade.”

“Love Got Me Ooh” blends retro new jack swing influences with modern production, delivering a song about the excitement and confidence that come with falling in love, the group's agency said.

The company said the track features a catchy chorus, expressive ad-libs and dynamic bridge melodies designed to highlight the group's evolving musical style.

The accompanying music video will showcase the members' performances and visuals while presenting a brighter, more refreshing image that contrasts with the group's signature Zalpha Pop concept, the agency said.

“Rain On My Parade,” meanwhile, is a piano-driven ballad carrying messages of courage, hope and resilience.

The agency said the song reflects the idea that life's challenges can become meaningful experiences that help people grow stronger, with the members emphasizing emotional vocals throughout the track.

A2O MAY has built an international profile since its debut and is aiming to further expand its global presence through promotions for the new release.

The group has collected four rookie honors, including the Newcomer Award at the 2025-2026 Music Business Industry Awards, the New Artist Group Award at the Weibo Music Awards 2025, the New Artist Award at the 2025 Asian Hall of Fame and the Rookie Group of the Year Award at Weibo Competition Night, according to the agency.

A2O MAY is also scheduled to perform at the TMEA awards ceremony in Macau on Aug. 16.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.