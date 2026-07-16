Park Jin-young, the K-pop pioneer and head of JYP Entertainment, is returning to his summer music roots with "WET," a new digital single set for release on July 23, betting that a reggae-inspired anthem can once again become the soundtrack of the season.

The single marks Park's first summer-themed release since 2020's "When We Disco," his duet with Sunmi, ending a six-year hiatus from the seasonal genre that helped define some of his most recognizable hits.

The song has also been selected as the official theme song for Waterbomb 2026, one of Korea's largest summer music festivals.

Park is scheduled to perform at both the Seoul and Busan editions of the festival, where organizers expect "WET" to play a central role in this year's performances.

The singer, songwriter and producer said in a video released Monday through Waterbomb's official YouTube channel that the new track was created specifically for the festival's atmosphere.

He said "WET" blends reggae-inspired sounds with a bright summer mood and was inspired by the energy of Waterbomb.

Park also hinted at another eye-catching stage outfit, saying this year's costume would be even more striking than the glossy pink vinyl outfit that became one of the festival's most talked-about moments last year.

The song's dance challenge was released in advance through Park's official social media channels on July 9, drawing participation from artists appearing in the Waterbomb 2026 lineup.

Among those joining the challenge are WJSN member Dayoung, Billlie, 82MAJOR, KISS OF LIFE, MADEIN and KickFlip.

Park also released challenge videos with Minami of RESCENE, featuring choreography for both "WET" and "Pretty Girl."

Fans praised his performance online, highlighting his dance skills and stage presence ahead of the official release.

Park, who debuted in 1994, remains one of Korea's most influential entertainers, balancing his work as a performer with his long-standing career as a producer while continuing to embrace new trends and audiences.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.