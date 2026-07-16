HYBE bets K-pop formulas can make Latin boy band SANTOS BRAVOS a global hit

HYBE is bringing one of K-pop's most recognizable fan engagement strategies to Latin pop, with rookie group SANTOS BRAVOS launching its first Korean-style original variety series in a bid to deepen its connection with audiences.

The five-member group released the first episode of "iVAMOS, BRAVOS!" on Tuesday through its official YouTube channel and Spotify video podcast.

The nine-episode Spanish-language series, produced by HYBE Latin America, is the company's first original variety program created specifically for the Latin American market.

New episodes will be released every Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The premiere introduces members Drew, Alejandro, Gabi, Kauê and Kenneth as they fill out personal profiles and share details about their personalities, talents, musical roles and team dynamics.

The episode also highlights the chemistry among the members through playful teasing, friendly competition and games familiar to fans of Korean variety shows.

Drew surprises the group by demonstrating his sewing skills and making a headscarf on the spot, while Gabi showcases his athleticism during an impromptu arm-wrestling contest.

The members also take part in classic Korean variety games, including charades and speed quizzes, producing a mix of energetic teamwork and humorous wrong answers.

HYBE said the series adapts the production style that has become a hallmark of K-pop artist content while incorporating humor and cultural references that resonate with Latin audiences.

The company said the project reflects its broader "multi-home, multi-genre" strategy led by HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, applying the K-pop development model to regional music markets.

Fans responded enthusiastically after the premiere, with comments praising the group's chemistry and comparing the show to popular Korean idol variety programs, according to the company.

SANTOS BRAVOS debuted under HYBE Latin America in October 2025 and recently won the Breakthrough Podcast award at the Spotify Podcast Awards, while also being named Best Group/Duo at the Premios Tu Música Urbano Mix 2026, the company said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.