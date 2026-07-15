RESCENE named half-time performers for upcoming Man City vs. AT Madrid match

K-pop girl group RESCENE will take to the stage during an upcoming high-profile football match in the 2026 Coupang Play Series.

Coupang Play on Wednesday announced RESCENE’s performance during the half-time show for the 2026 Coupang Series’ Manchester City vs Atlético Madrid match, set to take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 9.

RESCENE, consisting of members Woni, Liv, Minami, May and Zena, debuted in 2024 with the release of their first album “Re:Scene" under The Muze Entertainment, a newly formed agency.

The group went viral this year on social media with a video showing Woni and Minami’s Japanese “gyaru” style makeup — based on the Japanese subculture and its over-the-top makeup, clothes and hair — during a visit to Woni’s rural hometown of Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province. The video sparked widespread interest in RESCENE, as well as spawning memes.

The group’s performance carries particular significance due to RESCENE’s passion for football. Most notably, the group streamed their reactions and commentary on Korea’s performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Woni’s personal YouTube channel.

The 2026 Coupang Series is set to feature two games between three teams: Team K League, Manchester City and Atlético Madrid.

Team K League and Manchester City will be facing off on Aug. 5.

After an open training session on Aug. 8, Manchester City will face AT Madrid the following day. The match is likely to be Lee Kang-in’s first match following his transfer to AT Madrid, which is expected to be finalized this week.

Currently, RESCENE is the only group confirmed to perform during the event.



