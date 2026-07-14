Korean singer Park Jin-young and all members of K-pop groups TWICE and Stray Kids have been invited to join the U.S. Recording Academy as voting members, their agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.

The 18 artists will be eligible to vote in the nomination and final selection process for the Grammy Awards, the U.S. music industry's highest honors.

Eligibility for voting membership in the Recording Academy is granted to music creators, including artists, songwriters, producers and engineers.

JYP Entertainment said its Chief Executive Officer Jung Wook and Chief Strategy Officer Shin Hyun-kook, who also heads JYP America, were selected as professional members of the Academy.

Professional members are chosen among music industry executives who support creators. While they do not have voting rights for the Grammy Awards, they can participate in the submission process.

The 69th Grammy Awards is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 7.