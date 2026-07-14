Former K-pop idol walks 155 km after group disbands, wins support from 500,000 viewers

Former ARrC member Hyunmin is drawing widespread support online after documenting a 155-kilometer walk from Seoul to Jecheon following the disbandment of his K-pop group, with the emotional video surpassing 500,000 views in less than a week.

A video, titled "22 years old, I quit being an idol and walked 155 km from Seoul to Jecheon," was uploaded to the YouTube channel @Gwangjincityboyy on July 7.

The video opens with the narration, "The group disbanded two weeks ago."

Hyunmin, who began training to become an idol at the age of 14, reflected on his eight-year journey toward his dream. He appeared on Mnet's survival audition show “Boys Planet” in 2023 before debuting with rookie boy group ARrC in August 2024. The group disbanded after less than two years.

"I decided to walk while looking back on the eight years during which I dreamed a happy dream, from the age of 14 to 22," Hyunmin said.

His destination was a railway bridge in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, featured in acclaimed Korean director Lee Chang-dong's film “Peppermint Candy.”

Referring to the film's iconic line, "I want to go back," Hyunmin said, "Like Young-ho in the movie, I want to go back someday and trace the memories of my pure and innocent soul."

As he began walking from Seoul, Hyunmin admitted that what frightened him most was not the physical journey.

"I'm not afraid of cars or meeting strange people," he said. "I'm afraid because when this journey ends, I'll have to accept that everything is really over."

He also revealed that he had informed his former ARrC bandmates through their group chat before setting off, showing that the members have remained close despite the group's disbandment.

Meeting a friend along the way, Hyunmin explained why he decided to film the journey.

"It's my way of showing respect to the fans," he said. "I didn't want everything to end vaguely without saying goodbye."

He later reflected on his time with ARrC.

"There were difficult moments, but there were far more happy ones," he said. "Things became complicated, so we all got together for a meal a few days ago. My emotions were all over the place, and I felt like I needed to walk alone."

Hyunmin also described the trip as a form of self-imposed therapy.

"I'm pushing myself physically to shock myself awake," he said. "When I competed on 'Boys Planet,' I thought it was my last chance."

He revealed that after being eliminated from the survival show, he had begun considering a different career before eventually joining ARrC.

Hyunmin also spoke candidly about watching former trainees he had practiced with go on to achieve success.

"It was hard to accept seeing people I trained with performing on big stages. I even stayed off the internet for several months," he said.

"I was young and impatient back then. I'm still preparing and waiting for my chance. That's why I'm walking."

As of Monday afternoon, the video had surpassed 540,000 views and received more than 2,000 comments.

Many viewers left messages of encouragement, with comments including, "Twenty-two is still incredibly young," "Failure isn't much different from success if you grow from it," and "No time spent doing your best is ever wasted."

ARrC, Mystic Story's first boy group produced by singer-songwriter Yoon Jong-shin, debuted in August 2024 as a multinational act. The agency announced in June that the group would end its activities after less than two years.

Another former member, Doha, also drew support from fans after opening a personal social media account and uploading a cover performance tagged "aspiring idol."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.