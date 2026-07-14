"Dracula," a collaborative single between Jennie of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Australian act Tame Impala, rose to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, its highest position to date, Billboard said Tuesday (U.S. time).

The track advanced three spots from No. 8 the previous week, also becoming Jennie's highest-charting entry on the Hot 100 since her debut.

Originally released as a solo track by Tame Impala in October, "Dracula" gained renewed traction after a remix featuring Jennie was released in February, going viral on short-form video platforms and climbing up the rankings.

Jennie's three recent consecutive headlining runs at major European festivals, including the 2026 Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, have also helped boost her global chart performance.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" maintained the top spot on the chart for the 13th consecutive week.