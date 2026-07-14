CORTIS' 'REDRED' sets record for most days at No. 1 on Spotify Korea chart

CORTIS, the rookie boy band under Bighit Music, has set a new record for the most days at the No. 1 spot on Spotify's Daily Top Song Korea chart among any K-pop group song with its hit single "REDRED," the label said Tuesday.

"REDRED," the title track from CORTIS' second mini album, topped Spotify's Daily Top Song Korea chart for the 70th time on the July 12 chart. Spotify is a global audio streaming platform, and the daily chart tracks the most-streamed songs in Korea each day.

The milestone broke a record that had stood for three years and four months.

"REDRED" first reached No. 1 on the April 27 chart. It hit its 50th day at the top on June 20, breaking the record for a boy group song, and has continued to top the chart since.

On Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Korea chart, which covers July 3-9, the track marked its 11th week at No. 1, the longest run at the top of that chart by any K-pop group song. CORTIS' monthly listener count on Spotify has also reached 12.67 million, ranking among the top three highest figures recorded by any Korean boy group, the label said.

The group's popularity has also produced a viral catchphrase, "Young CC," short for "Young Creator Crew," a nickname for CORTIS that has been adopted more broadly as slang for a young, individualistic generation.

The five members, Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho, co-write and co-produce their own music. Both "REDRED" and another mini album track, "YOUNGCREATORCREW," have driven dance challenge trends on short-form video platforms worldwide.

Building on the momentum, CORTIS will hold its first solo concert tour, "2026 CORTIS TOUR <PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN>," opening July 18-19 at Inspire Arena in Incheon before continuing with 14 shows total in Seoul, Toronto, New York and Kanagawa, Japan, through August and September.

Tickets for the Incheon and North American dates sold out during presale. The group is also scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago, a major U.S. music festival, on July 31 and Aug. 1, making CORTIS the only K-pop boy group with a solo set at the festival this year.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.