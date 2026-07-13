Seventeen renews contracts as full group with Pledis for 2nd time

All 13 members of K-pop boy band Seventeen have agreed to renew their contracts with Pledis Entertainment for the second time, the agency said Monday, marking a rare full-group renewal in the industry.

Pledis Entertainment said the group had "reached a mutual agreement" to extend their management contracts with the company. Members who are not currently serving in the military have completed the signing process, while those enlisted will finalize their contracts in line with their service schedules, the company added.

"We are delighted to share this good news with Carats," the group said in a release, referring to its fan base. "With the belief that there is nothing we cannot achieve together and a shared desire to go further as a team, all 13 of us have come to an agreement to continue to work together."

In the K-pop industry, an idol group is typically structured around an initial contract of up to seven years in line with the Fair Trade Commission's standard contract for entertainers. Many groups fail to retain their original lineups or disband after the first contract period as members' individual careers diverge.

Against that backdrop, Seventeen's decision to renew as a full unit for the second time underscores the group's cohesion and longevity.

The 13-member act, which debuted in 2015, previously renewed its contracts in 2021, roughly a year before its original seven-year term was set to expire.

Pledis said it would continue to provide full support for the group's activities, including unit and solo projects, and pledged to help expand the group's global reach.