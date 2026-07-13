K-pop singer Sung Han-bin marks debut with $66,000 charity donation

Singer Sung Han-bin is marking the third anniversary of his debut with a donation of 100 million won ($66,300) to support children and teenagers from vulnerable families, turning a personal milestone into an effort to help others pursue their dreams.

His agency said Monday that Sung donated the funds to Good Neighbors on Thursday to commemorate his third debut anniversary.

The donation will support the nonprofit organization's Hope Sharing Dream Support Program, which provides career education and scholarships to children and adolescents facing economic hardship.

The program is designed to help young people continue pursuing their educational and career goals without giving up because of financial difficulties.

According to the agency, Sung decided to make the donation as a way of expressing gratitude to fans who have supported him throughout his career.

The agency said Sung wanted to share the encouragement he received while pursuing his own dream with children and teenagers who need support to build their futures.

Sung debuted in 2023 after appearing on Mnet's survival audition program "Boys Planet."

He went on to debut as the leader of the boy group ZEROBASEONE, earning a global following with his performances and leadership.

The agency said Sung recently wrapped up a solo birthday celebration with fans and is preparing for the group's next overseas release.

ZEROBASEONE is scheduled to release its second Japanese EP, "Kaiki LOVE," on Aug. 19 as it continues expanding its activities in international markets.

Good Neighbors said the donation will be directed toward helping children and teenagers develop their talents and prepare for future careers through educational opportunities and financial assistance.

The contribution reflects a growing trend of entertainers celebrating career milestones with charitable giving, while offering practical support to young people working toward long-term educational and professional goals.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.