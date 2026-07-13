After wrapping up two sold-out concerts in London, BTS reunited for a relaxed team dinner that quickly caught fans' attention — not because of the stage, but because of what was on the table.

On Saturday, V shared a series of photos on social media with the short caption "GB."

The images showed all seven BTS members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — gathered around a table at a Korean restaurant after completing the London leg of their world tour.

Having changed into casual clothes after the concerts, the group posed while enjoying a traditional Korean meal featuring grilled pork belly, along with soybean paste stew and other Korean dishes.

The photos quickly drew attention online, with fans expressing envy over the restaurant visit as well as curiosity about its location.

"That restaurant just hit the jackpot," one fan said, while another said, "I want to know where it is."

BTS performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 6 and 7 as part of its ongoing “ARIRANG” world tour.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.