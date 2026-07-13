Boy band idntt expands to 20 members with new unit, album 'itsnotover'

Multi-member K-pop boy group idntt has expanded its lineup to 20, adding five new members to its two previously debuted units with the release of its new album "itsnotover" on Monday.

The album marks the birth of a new unit of the same name, building on the narrative idntt established through its earlier units, unevermet and yesweare. Where the two captured the butterflies and confidence of youth, "itsnotover" unleashes a youthful spirit that refuses to end.

The newly assembled 20 members gathered at BlueSquare Theater in Seoul's Yongsan District, Monday afternoon, to announce the launch of the new unit and the album's release, sharing their thoughts on debuting and their plans for the promotion cycle.

The five members of itsnotover who took their first debut stage that day — Kwak Gi-woong, Kim Eun-sung, Cho Eun-chan, Yang Gyung-ho and Lee Joo-heon — revealed that, true to its name, the unit does not end at five.

"Just like our team name, we wanted to give fans a sense of anticipation that never ends," Kim Eun-sung said. "The identities of four more itsnotover members have yet to be revealed. As the name suggests, four hidden members are set to join once this promotion cycle wraps up."

Yang Gyung-ho recalled the early days of the team's formation.

"When the debut lineup first came together, I couldn't picture clearly what kind of group we would be," he said. "It only sank in when we were practicing together and adjusting to one another. I think our charm shines when we come together and click like puzzle pieces. Joining this team was the best decision, and I don't think I will ever forget this moment."

The first single of "itsnotover" is "Kids Return," a song channeling the spirit of street hip-hop with the message that 20 boys have joined forces and come back.

"On top of the street mood we have put forward as our identity, it is a track where you can feel a free-spirited hip-hop sound," said Kim Do-hun of unevermet.

"Looking at my 19 older brothers gives me confidence as the youngest," Lee Kyu-hyuk, the youngest of idntt and a member of yesweare, said. "We plan to show a stage where all 20 of us are in sync, so that everyone who watches can feel how cool it is."

Alongside "Kids Return," the album also features the intro "Twenty," "Run It Up," "Lovestruck," "Trainspotting," the unit track "It's Not Over" and the closing track "Boys Gonna Dive."

The word that runs through the album, according to the members, is "paegi," a Korean term for the bold, fearless spirit that burns brightest in youth. The members shared their own definitions of that spirit and what it means for idntt.

"I think boldness is walking my own path without worrying about how others see me," Park Nu-ri said. "That boldness is the source of our group's confidence."

"Our boldness comes from refusing to crumble," Kim Seong-jun said. "We encourage each other and support one another through this journey so that no one falls apart. That is what makes our youth shine the brightest."

A rarity in K-pop with its unit-addition system, idntt also voiced ambitions to match. Though the lineup is not yet complete, the members said they wanted to declare that idntt, even at 20 members, is captivating enough.

"Units aside, we are ultimately a group gathered under one name and identity," Lee Hwan-hee said. "We are still in the process of discovering what our identity is."

Kim Ju-ho set a concrete goal for the new promotion cycle.

"We were grateful to win first place on a music show during our last promotions," he said. "This time, our goal is to take first place on every music show."