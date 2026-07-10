Yeonjun of boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will release his second individual album Friday, his agency BigHit Music said.

The EP, titled "No Labels: Part 02," set for release at 1 p.m., marks the first release from Yeonjun in about eight months after his first solo record, "No Labels: Part 01."

The new album consists of six tracks, including the lead track "Ice Cream," "Vanilla" and "No More Disco."

Yeonjun took part in creating the choreography for "Ice Cream" and penning the lyrics for "Baby Wassup?" and "Long Way Long Ride."

"Ice Cream" is a summer song that portrays a relationship where two people maintain a certain distance despite being sweet to each other.

"I felt selecting 'Ice Cream' as the lead track was the right decision, as it best reflects my color in this album," Yeonjun said. "It is a song that shows both my exterior and inner self."

Yeonjun is set to take the stage as a solo artist on ABC's "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series on Aug. 7 (U.S. time).