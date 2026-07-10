K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will kick off its second world tour with a two-day concert in Incheon on Saturday and Sunday, the group's agency Source Music said Friday.

The "Pureflow" tour is built around the message of the group's second full-length album, "Pureflow Pt. 1," released in May, according to the agency.

"If you listen to the album beforehand, you will be able to enjoy the show even more," the members said in a release. "While our first world tour reflected the journey we have taken so far, this tour will mark a new beginning."

Following the Incheon shows, the group will head to Osaka for concerts on July 25 and 26, before continuing the tour across Asia, North America and Europe. The five-month tour will span 32 performances in 23 cities before concluding in Manila on Dec. 5 and 6.