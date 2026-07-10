Singer-songwriter Hanroro's "Landing in Love" was the most-streamed song in Korea during the first half of the year, while the boy group BTS topped album sales with its latest album, "Arirang," industry data showed Friday.

According to a midyear report from the Korea Popmusic Industry Association, which operates the Circle Chart, the track from Hanroro's debut EP, "Take-off," ranked No. 1 in both the digital and streaming categories for the January-June period.

Released in August 2023, the song gained popularity through word of mouth among younger listeners to become her signature hit. It has remained in the top 10 of the Circle Chart's weekly digital and streaming charts since late November, cementing its status as one of the defining songs of the first half of the year.

BTS' fifth studio album "Arirang" was the highest-selling album, with 4,224,016 copies sold during the same period.

Released March 20, the 14-track album explores the identity of BTS as a group that began in Korea and the universal emotions its members have encountered throughout their lives.

While the association announced the comprehensive midyear data Friday, the Circle Chart website currently only reflects the first-half update for the Global K-pop Chart.

Topping the chart, which measures both domestic and overseas streaming, was "Golden," performed by the fictional girl group Huntr/x for the hit Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters." The song held the No. 1 spot for 38 consecutive weeks on the weekly version of the chart.