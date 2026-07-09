Winwin leaves SM Entertainment, NCT after 10 years

Winwin of NCT will depart SM Entertainment and halt all activities with the K-pop boy band after 10 years, the singer said in a message reflecting on his decadelong career.

The management agency said it agreed to terminate Winwin's exclusive contract as of Thursday, following discussions with the artist.

In a social media post Wednesday, Winwin reflected on how the past 10 years have passed quickly, thanking those he met during his journey from a K-pop trainee to becoming a member of NCT 127 and WayV.

Acknowledging difficult times, he said the joyful memories outweighed the hardships, thanking SM Entertainment. He said the past decade will remain his most precious memory.

Winwin debuted as a member of NCT 127 in 2016 and later joined WayV, the group's China-focused unit.





This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.