KATSEYE, the multinational girl group formed through the label's global auditions, will be the subject of its first theatrical documentary set for release in cinemas worldwide starting Aug. 12, HYBE-Geffen Records said Wednesday.

The film, titled "KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS," arrives two days before the release of the group's third extended play, "WILD," on Aug. 14.

The film's country-by-country theater listings will be announced later, the agency said.

It marks the group's first documentary released for theatrical distribution, tracing the members' path from their time competing on "The Debut: Dream Academy" — the reality competition series that selected KATSEYE's lineup — through their rise to international prominence. The film also highlights the group's relationship with its fan base, known as EYEKONS.

The documentary includes previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage, videos submitted by fans and interviews with the members, offering what the agency described as a fuller picture of the pressures, challenges and breakthroughs the group has experienced during its ascent as a global pop act.

The project reunites the team behind "Pop Star Academy," the Netflix series that documented KATSEYE's formation.

Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures produced the new film in partnership with HYBE-Geffen Records. It is directed by Nadia Hallgren, who received four Emmy Award nominations for the Netflix documentary "Becoming," about former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama.

The poster released alongside the announcement shows the members gathered in a bedroom setting, looking directly at the camera. The image carries the tagline "A Love Letter to the EYEKONS."

KATSEYE debuted in 2024 under a strategy that HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk has described as "multihome, multigenre," which applies HYBE's K-pop artist development methodology to acts based outside Korea.

In less than two years, the group has performed at major music festivals including Lollapalooza and Coachella and appeared at high-profile awards shows.

In May, KATSEYE won three trophies at the American Music Awards, one of the three major U.S. music awards shows, including New Artist of the Year. The group's North American and European tour, "THE WILDWORLD Tour," sold out all scheduled dates within 48 hours of tickets going on sale in September.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.