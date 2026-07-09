BTS draws 130,000 fans to London concerts

K-pop supergroup BTS drew around 130,000 fans to two sold-out "ARIRANG" world tour concerts in London, its agency said Thursday, marking the group's return to the British stage after seven years.

The band performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday and Tuesday, with about 65,000 fans at each show, according to the shows' promoter Live Nation.

The figure represents the highest per-show concert attendance at the venue since its opening in 2019. Tickets for the concerts sold out immediately upon release.

It was BTS' first solo concert in Britain as a full group since June 2019, when it became the first South Korean act to headline Wembley Stadium.

During the latest shows, the group performed songs from its fifth full-length album, including "Hooligan," "Normal" and "Swim," alongside earlier hits, such as "Idol" and "Fire."

"We are once again reminded of the emotion we felt at Wembley Stadium seven years ago," the group said through the agency. "We had an incredible time thanks to your passion."

BTS launched the "Arirang" world tour, billed as the largest in K-pop history, in April in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, The group is set to continue the European leg of the tour with concerts in Munich over the weekend.



