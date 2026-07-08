'Dracula' featuring Jennie climbs to new peak on Billboard 100

"Dracula," a collaboration between Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Australian act Tame Impala, rose to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, its highest rank to date, according to the chart uploaded Tuesday (U.S. time).

The song moved up two notches from the previous week, the chart showed, becoming the highest-placing track by Jennie on the Hot 100 since her debut.

Originally released as a solo track by Tame Impala in October last year, "Dracula" gained renewed traction after a remix featuring Jennie was released in February, going viral on short-form video platforms and climbing up the rankings.

Elsewhere on the chart, the collaborative single "Iconic By Mistake" by girl groups Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye reached No. 49, down six spots from the previous week.

The BTS single "Swim" remained on the chart for the 15th straight week, coming in at No. 76.

On the Billboard 200 albums chart, K-pop boy group Ateez claimed its third No. 1, with its new album, "Golden Hour: Part. 5."

"ARIRANG," the fifth studio album by BTS, ranked No. 19, while the original soundtrack for the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" came in at No. 23.