K-pop boy band AHOF kicked off an all-out sprint toward its fans Wednesday, releasing its third EP "RUN TO YOU."

Hours before the album drop, the nine members, Steven, Jeongwoo, Woongki, Shuaibo, Han, JL, Juwon, Chih En and Daisuke, met with the press at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, to share the story behind the album and their thoughts on the comeback.

"We're nervous, but only because we've worked so hard preparing this with all the members," said Steven, the group's leader and eldest member.

"I feel both jittery and excited," Jeongwoo added. "Just like the title 'RUN TO YOU,' we're going to keep running full speed, so please keep your eyes on us."

"RUN TO YOU" arrives eight months after the group's last release. According to the members, the new record captures "the resolve to charge straight toward the one you love without ever looking back."

"We packed both our refreshing charm and a more intense side into this album," Jeongwoo said. "You'll see the AHOF you know, along with a fiercer look we haven't shown before. We've grown another step, so please watch us closely."

The five-track EP is anchored by the title track and rounded out by prerelease single "Sugar High," "JUST SAY YES," "You're the Reason" and "Our Story." The title track channels the energy of pressing forward amid life's most complicated moments, pairing a crisp, addictive melody with dynamic choreography tailor-made for summer.

Han offered a broader reading of the song's central figure.

"The 'you' in the song isn't one specific person," he said. "It's anyone or anything you sincerely run toward, whether that's someone you love, a dream or a goal. If you picture whatever is most precious to you, the song will hit home."

The album also extends the coming-of-age narrative AHOF has built over the past year. The group portrayed the shaky beginnings of youth in its debut EP "WHO WE ARE" and the growing pains that follow in its second, "The Passage." This time, the members sing of a youth that trusts its own feelings and moves forward without hesitation.

"Unlike our previous albums, this one runs on a single, unmistakable theme — going all in," Steven said. "It carries a more mature, masculine appeal."

"The first and second albums expressed the aches of youth, the parts that aren't purely happy," Woongki said. "This time, we wanted to express the honesty of young people racing toward their dreams."

Since debuting in July last year, AHOF has posted steady growth, selling 360,000 copies of its first EP and 380,000 copies of its second in their respective first weeks. The group is also in the middle of its first Asia tour, "2026 AHOF 1ST TOUR: THE FIRST SPARK," having successfully wrapped shows in Seoul, Osaka, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur.

"This past year flew by," Juwon said. "We've already stacked up so many memories, and I can't wait to see how many more good ones are ahead of us."

Asked about the group's goals for this latest release, JL set his sights on the music charts.

"I want to take our first No. 1 on a music show with this album," he said. "Every time we receive a trophy, it reminds me of what we've achieved together, and I want to share that precious moment with our fans once again."

Han kept his wish simpler.

"We received more love than we deserved with our first and second albums," he said. "Regardless of how many copies this one sells, I'll be satisfied if people simply love the music."