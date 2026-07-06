BLACKPINK's Jennie performed as a headliner at Denmark's Roskilde Festival and Poland's Open'er Festival over the weekend, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to headline two major European music festivals back-to-back, her agency said Monday.

The singer performed her hits, including "Mantra," "ExtraL," "Starlight" and "Like Jennie," appearing at the music festivals on Friday and Saturday (local time), respectively, according to OA Entertainment.

"Jennie's inclusion reflects current trends and reinforces Roskilde's identity as a festival moving toward the future," said Thomas Soenderby Jepsen, the festival's head of music.

Open'er organizers described her as "one of the most influential female artists of this era."

Jennie has drawn interest in the global music market in recent months, with her collaboration "Dracula" with Tame Impala reaching No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She is scheduled to appear at several other major international festivals later this year, including Spain's Mad Cool Festival 2026, Lollapalooza Chicago in the United States, and Japan's Summer Sonic 2026.