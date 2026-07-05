K-pop boy group ATEEZ has claimed its third No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart with its new album, "Golden Hour: Part. 5."

Billboard reported in a chart preview on Sunday (local time) that "Golden Hour: Part. 5" secured the top spot this week over Olivia Rodrigo's "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love" and Drake's "Iceman."

It marks the group's third No. 1 on the chart, following "The World Ep. Final: Will" in 2023 and "Golden Hour: Part. 2" in 2024.

"Dating to its first in 2022, the group has racked up nine top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and stands as the group with the most top 10s in the 2020s," the music magazine said.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical and digital sales, as well as streaming and digital track downloads.

"Golden Hour: Part. 5" earned 228,000 equivalent album units during the latest charting period, with 223,000 coming from album sales. Both figures are the highest it has ever recorded.

Released on June 26, the album depicts ATEEZ embracing moments driven by instinct and sensation with a playful energy. The five-track release is led by "Bad," and also includes "Mamacita" and "Toxin."

In Korea, the album set the group's own first-week sales record by selling more than 1.88 million copies based on data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker.