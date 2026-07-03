Ador has explained in court why it filed a damages lawsuit only against NewJeans member Danielle, even as overseas sightings of other members fuel speculation that the group may be preparing for a return.

The Seoul Central District Court held the third hearing Thursday in a damages suit filed by Ador against Danielle, her family and former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin.

Ador previously filed the suit only against Danielle among the NewJeans members, while also removing her from the group, saying she had seriously violated her exclusive contract.

During the hearing, Ador said Danielle pursued a project with U.S. band Emotional Oranges worth about $175,000 (240 million won). The agency said the music video shoot was halted, but that much of the recording and vocal work had already taken place.

ADOR also said Danielle violated her contract by taking part in photo shoots, magazine cover projects and an individual deal with a major watch brand without prior consultation.

The agency also raised the issue of an alleged double contract with a company backed by Chinese capital. The company is said to have previously sent HYBE board members a proposal to acquire Ador.

Ador said NewJeans members later asked for the double contract to be resolved and termination procedures were carried out, but that Danielle did not disclose the matter until the end.

Danielle’s side denied Ador's claims. Her representatives said no separate payment was made in connection with Emotional Oranges and that NJZ activities involved all members, accusing Ador of targeting Danielle alone.

As the legal dispute continues, attention is also turning to whether NewJeans may be preparing to resume activities. Videos recently shared on online communities appear to show members Haerin and Hyein in the United States with staff members.

In April, Haerin, Hyein and Hanni were also spotted in Copenhagen, Denmark. At the time, Ador said the members had visited Copenhagen with staff. Reports that a local studio had been booked under Ador's name further fueled comeback speculation.

Minji, however, was not seen in the latest reported sightings. She has been in discussions with Ador for some time over a possible return to activities. In May, an update on Minji was posted through NewJeans’ official account, which fans took as a positive sign.

With Ador and Danielle still locked in a legal battle, repeated overseas sightings of NewJeans members are raising questions over what comes next for both Danielle and the group.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.