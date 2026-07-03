Stray Kids member Seungmin will significantly reduce his activities as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his ankle, his agency said, raising concerns among fans after the singer missed several recent events.

JYP Entertainment said Thursday that Seungmin is focusing on rest and treatment following medical advice for a stress fracture in his left ankle.

As a result, Seungmin either did not participate in some recent filming commitments or took part only to a limited extent, with his injury condition given top priority, the agency said.

JYP also said Seungmin's appearance in some upcoming content may be limited while he continues his recovery.

The singer was first diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left ankle after visiting a hospital in March due to persistent pain.

The injury also forced him to miss Stray Kids' performance at “The Governors Ball Music Festival” in New York City last month.

Stray Kids, one of K-pop's biggest global acts under JYP Entertainment, has built a large international fan base through its self-produced music and extensive world tours. While the group continues its activities, Seungmin's participation is expected to remain limited until he receives medical clearance.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.