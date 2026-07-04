Korean boy group BTS has been named "honored guest" of Argentina's La Plata city, where it is scheduled to perform in October, its agency BigHit Music said Saturday.

La Plata's city council unanimously approved the designation during a plenary session on Thursday, granting the group one of the municipality's highest official honors.

Under local ordinances, the title is reserved for distinguished visitors and internationally recognized figures in culture and the arts.

The K-pop septet was recognized for its global cultural influence, advocacy for youth rights and contributions to international cultural exchange, according to city officials.

BTS is set to perform its "ARIRANG" world tour shows on Oct. 21 and 23,24 at the La Plata Stadium in the city, making it the first K-pop act to do so.