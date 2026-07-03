Le Sserafim is packaging its musical journey into a new collectible album series, offering fans a coin-shaped release that brings together every chapter of the group's career as its latest album continues to gain traction on the U.S. charts.

The five-member group said Friday that it will release six versions of its new "Sound Coin" albums at 1 p.m. on July 10.

The announcement was made through Hybe's fan platform Weverse.

The collectible series spans the group's debut single album through its fifth mini album.

Each coin-shaped edition features the logo and concept photos from one of the group's releases, including "FEARLESS," "ANTIFRAGILE," "UNFORGIVEN," "EASY," "CRAZY" and "HOT."

The albums also provide access to the same music and digital content available through previous Weverse album versions, allowing fans to revisit the group's earlier releases in a single collectible format.

Source Music said the project was designed to celebrate the group's journey following the launch of a new chapter with its second full-length album, "PUREFLOW pt.1," released in May.

"We hope this becomes a special album that allows fans to look back on the members' journey together," the company said.

Since its debut in 2022, Le Sserafim has steadily expanded its international presence.

Beginning with "ANTIFRAGILE," the group has consistently appeared on Billboard's Billboard 200 albums chart.

Starting with "UNFORGIVEN," it became the only fourth-generation K-pop girl group to place five consecutive albums in the chart's Top 10.

The tracks "EASY" and "CRAZY" also entered the Billboard Hot 100, while "CRAZY" marked the group's first appearance on the U.K. Official Singles Top 100 chart.

The group's popularity continues to grow, recently reaching a career-high of 21,977,269 monthly listeners on Spotify.

On Billboard's July 4 chart, the group ranked No. 97 on the Artist 100 chart, while "PUREFLOW pt.1" remained on both the World Albums chart at No. 3 and the Top Album Sales chart at No. 17 for a fifth consecutive week.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.