Korean American actress Arden Cho, who gained global attention for voicing Rumi in Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters," recently got married in Italy with a distinctly Korean twist to the dress code.

“Ever since we started planning, I dreamed of welcoming everyone to Italy with a hanbok celebration,” Cho wrote on social media on Thursday, sharing photos of herself, her husband and their guests dressed in traditional Korean attire. She said it felt surreal to see her friends and family wearing hanbok and filling the ballroom with vibrant colors.

“It was art within art,” Cho wrote. “I never imagined seeing hanboks celebrated like this in Italy, and my heart is so full that everyone embraced this part of our culture with such joy.”

Cho married orthopedic surgeon Christopher Lee on June 27 in Florence, Italy.

“We’ve been at the villa for over a week, and it felt like welcoming all our loved ones into our home,” she added, teasing that she plans to share more moments from the celebration soon.

Cho earned widespread acclaim for voicing Rumi, the leader of the fictional K-pop group Huntr/x, in Netflix’s animated hit film "KPop Demon Hunters."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.