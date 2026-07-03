Not every comeback is just another comeback.

July's K-pop release calendar is filled with milestones. Some artists are releasing their first full-length albums after years in the industry. Others are launching new units, returning to solo work after lengthy absences or expanding into overseas markets. Rookie groups, meanwhile, are using the month to build on recent momentum and start new chapters of their own.

The result is a lineup defined not simply by new music but by moments that could reshape some of K-pop's most famous careers.

The month begins with girl group i-dle, which will release its ninth mini-album, "We made," on July 6. Led by "Gimme Dat Love," the five-track album recalls the group's 2019 EP "I made," suggesting a thematic connection between the two releases.

The comeback continues the group's activities following its rebranding last year from (G)I-DLE to i-dle, while expanding on the identity it has cultivated over the past year.

A day later, boy band MONSTA X's main vocalist Kihyun returns with "BORDERLINE," his first solo release in three years and nine months.

The seven-track mini-album is anchored by the rock-influenced track "So Good," with the album built around the idea of crossing personal boundaries and finding one's own direction. The project also marks Kihyun's return to solo promotions after completing his mandatory military service.

July 8 highlights two groups at different stages of their careers.

K-pop girl group RESCENE, whose 2024 single "Love Attack" recently found renewed popularity, will reinterpret KARA's 2008 hit "Pretty Girl" in a special remake single. Rather than introducing new material, the rookie girl group is revisiting one of second-generation K-pop's best-known songs and giving it their own twist.

Also arriving that day is rookie boy band AHOF's third mini-album, "RUN TO YOU." Released to coincide with the group's first anniversary, the album features a total of five tracks, including "Sugar High," "JUST SAY YES," "Because It's You" and "Our Story." Members Woongki, Han and Juwon reportedly participated in penning the lyrics for "Our Story," continuing a broader trend of younger idols taking on creative roles in their own releases.

Solo projects continue with boy band TXT's Yeonjun, who returns on July 10 with his second mini-album, "NO LABELS: PART 02."

Unlike his first solo outing, which leaned into high-intensity performance, the main track "Ice Cream" adopts a lighter, funk rock-inspired sound. Yeonjun also reportedly contributed to the choreography.

July 13 brings two releases centered on new beginnings.

Boy group idntt under entertainment label Modhaus will unveil "itsnotover," the group's first release as a complete 20-member team. Having previously promoted through the units unevermet and yesweare, the group will formally introduce its full lineup for the first time.

The same day also marks the debut of Super Junior-83z, a new unit under veteran boy band Super Junior, consisting of Leeteuk and Heechul, both born in the year 1983. The duo's upcoming first mini-album "Promise" includes six tracks led by the title song, as well as "ONSAEMIRO," first performed during Super Junior's 20th anniversary encore concert in April.

The duo will also launch its first fan concert tour "1983" later in the month with three sold-out performances in Seoul before continuing across Asia.

Veteran artists remain active through the second half of the month.

TVXQ's U-Know Yunho returns on July 20 with the two-track single "Time's Tickin'," his first solo music release in roughly eight months. It follows a teaser campaign built around a video game-inspired concept.

Four days later, four-piece girl group aespa will release "KISS N TELL," its first Japanese mini-album. The six-track record follows the group's Japanese single "Hot Mess" and includes the title track, "ATTITUDE," which was previously used as the opening theme for the anime "Kill Blue," and "In Halo."

Closing the month, KARD will release its first full-length album, "Where To Now? (Part.2): NOWHERE," on July 28.

Nearly a decade after its debut, the co-ed group is finally adding a studio album to its discography, bringing to a close the narrative introduced through 2024's "Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light)." The release comes as KARD continues its "DRIFT" world tour, which resumes in Tokyo earlier in the month.