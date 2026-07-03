K-pop boy group ATEEZ has set its own first-week sales record with its latest album selling more than 1.88 million copies, its agency said Friday.

The group's 14th EP, "Golden Hour: Part 5," hit the milestone based on data from local album sales tracker Hanteo Chart, according to KQ Entertainment.

Released on June 26, the album depicts Ateez embracing moments driven by instinct and sensation with a playful energy.

The five-track release is led by the lead track "Bad," and also includes "Mamacita" and "Toxin."

It has become the seventh million-selling album from the group.