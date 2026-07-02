TWICE brings fans one last summer celebration before world tour finale

K-pop girl group TWICE is giving fans one more reason to celebrate before the curtain falls on its biggest world tour yet, opening a special pop-up store Wednesday to mark the Seoul finale of its sixth world tour, "THIS IS FOR."

The pop-up store runs from through July 12 at Plat1399 Studio in Seoul's Gangdong District and celebrates the final stop of the group's world tour, which spans 81 concerts across 44 cities.

Designed around TWICE's official characters, TWICE LOVELYS, the venue embraces a bright summer theme with yacht-inspired displays, marine-themed decorations and seasonal props that create a playful atmosphere.

Visual elements tied to the Seoul finale are featured throughout the space, allowing visitors to relive moments from the tour while exploring merchandise and interactive exhibits.

The first floor is dedicated to official merchandise, while the second floor offers exhibition and hands-on experience zones inspired by the tour.

Fans can participate in several interactive events, including the "TALK THAT TALK: LYRIC QUIZ," where those who correctly answer at least seven of nine randomly selected questions receive a TWICE LOVELYS postcard.

Another activity, "COLOR YOUR TWICE LOVELYS," invites visitors to customize their own character illustration and collect stamps as part of the event.

Guests who complete five stamps through activities such as the message wall and social media missions receive a guaranteed prize through a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Every visitor also receives one TWICE LOVELYS character fan, and the merchandise area features exclusive official goods commemorating the Seoul finale concerts.

Twice will conclude the "THIS IS FOR" world tour with three sold-out concerts at KSPO DOME in Seoul from July 10-12.

The tour, which began in July 2025 at Inspire Arena in Incheon, concludes with the group's largest world tour to date and three fully sold-out performances in Seoul.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.