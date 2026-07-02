'Only 2½ hours of sleep': BTS' V asks fans to stop visiting tour hotels

BTS member V asked fans to stop visiting the hotels where the group is staying during its "ARIRANG" world tour, saying the crowding compromises his privacy and disrupts his performances.

V made the request Wednesday on Weverse, an online fan platform, thanking fans for welcoming him but urging them to avoid private lodgings. He said having the freedom to walk around, dine at local restaurants and enjoy the tour is precious to him.

The singer also shared a screenshot of his sleep tracker showing he rested for only two hours and 27 minutes — including 21 minutes of REM sleep and 37 minutes of deep sleep — to highlight his exhaustion.

The plea comes as his agency, BigHit Music, ramps up legal action against privacy invasion. The agency recently said a suspect stood trial on charges of trespassing and stalking after being held in custody for three months. The court sentenced the defendant to a one-year suspended prison term with two years of probation, according to the BTS' agency.

The agency said loitering outside artists' residences and leaving gifts without consent were criminal acts rather than typical fan behavior. The agency said it would continue to take legal action against unlawful acts targeting its artists.

BTS is currently on its "ARIRANG" world tour, which kicked off in Korea in March. The European leg of the tour recently began with performances in Madrid on Friday and Saturday.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.